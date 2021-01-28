Letter to the Editor: Kudos to smooth vaccination process in Georgetown
I got my COVID-19 shot Sunday at the Georgetown Division of Motor Vehicles, getting in and out in two to three hours.
Considering the size of the operation, I thought it went well, thanks (in a very big way) to the dozens of people who stood out in the cold for hours on end making it work.
No words are enough to express my gratitude.
Bob Carroll
Milford
