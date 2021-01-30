Letter to the Editor: Lack of Senate impeachment conviction by Senate will lead to more cynicism

President Donald Trump lied about the 2020 presidential election. In truth, the election was probably the fairest in U.S. history, and Trump lost. There was no credible evidence presented of wrongdoing that would have changed the result. Even Trump’s sycophant attorney general stated so publicly and promptly resigned.

Nonetheless, Trump continued to claim that he won the election and that his victory had been “stolen.” He publicly invited his supporters to a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, the day that Congress was scheduled to finally ratify the state election results. He offered followers hope that the election results could somehow be turned in his favor and tweeted that they should “stop the steal” and promised the day would “be wild.”

On the early afternoon of the rally, Trump told the massed throng that they had to “fight” and to “be strong, not weak,” or they would “lose their country.” Then, he sent them to the Capitol, where the Congress was in session formalizing the election outcome. By 2 p.m., the mob had overwhelmed the Capitol police and invaded the sanctuary of American democracy.

TV reports clearly broadcast some rioters shouting their intent to hang Mike Pence and to shoot Nancy Pelosi. Trump was reportedly fixated, watching from the White House. For two hours, while the mob rampaged and ransacked the Capitol, hunting for victims, Trump refused pleas by President-elect Joe Biden and Republican legislative leaders to call off the rioters. Gradually, D.C. police reinforcements arrived and joined the fight to reclaim the Capitol.

At 4 p.m., the White House released a one-minute video of Trump telling his supporters that although the election had been stolen, it was “time to go home” and “we love you.” (Imagine their shock the next day to watch his video condemning their actions.)

It had been the worst assault on the U.S. Capitol by American citizens in our history. Four rioters died, and one policeman was killed. At least 140 were injured, and at least one officer subsequently took his own life.

Congressional response was angry and swift. Within a day, the speaker introduced and — also within a week — the House voted on a single article of impeachment, charging that Trump incited a seditious riot. This was a record number of votes by a party whose leader was president.

The impeachment took place while Trump was still in office. However, the Republican leader of the Senate refused to consider it until after Biden’s inauguration. Thus, the articles of impeachment were delivered to the Senate within a week following the inauguration.

Despite Trump’s guilt in seditiously inciting the assault on his own government, votes on impeachment are ultimately decided on political calculation. Incredibly, it seems that many Republican voters still support him. Republican senators, sworn to uphold the law, have predictably begun to express excuses to avoid having to convict Trump. Their fear for their own jobs will outweigh their duty to truth and upholding the Constitution. They are presenting arguments ranging from impeachment being irrelevant or unconstitutional because Trump’s term of office is over, to a trial would be divisive to the country.

My prediction: They will not impeach Trump. They will not even sanction Trump. As a result, they will establish a precedent that a president can act with impunity shortly before leaving office. This will provide another solid basis for Americans to be cynical about our elected leaders!

Our country will remain — or be even more — polarized. Unless truth can be widely accepted by our citizens, our future as a nation is bleak.

Mike Apgar

Dover