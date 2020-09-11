Letter to the Editor: Leadership needed in Washington

Every day, I read headlines about the struggles Americans face — economic insecurity, assaults on health care, systemic racism and more. Sadly, much of it has been fueled by a divisive president and his enablers. The polarization in Washington has become toxic, and if we are to preserve our nation, it is imperative to have leadership equipped to do so. I find that leadership in U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, who is running for reelection in the Democratic primary.

Chris is someone I’ve known for years and who I’ve been impressed with as a leader and legislator. His ability to bridge divides amongst his congressional colleagues earned him the reputation as one of the Senate’s most effective members. That’s exactly what we need in Washington right now: a leader who can put partisan politics aside and get legislation passed for the benefit of constituents.

I entered politics because I know that equal justice under the law, real criminal justice reform, an eradication of poverty, and strong communities and family services are possible. America needs these to aid in its recovery from recession and deep inequalities rooted in racism, and to continue to prosper. Chris is a leader who believes in these things.

Chris advocated for the homeless before running for public office. He believes in civil rights and justice, which is why he fought against apartheid in South Africa, worked closely with the late Congressman John Lewis to pass voter protections, and joined Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker in co-sponsoring the Justice in Policing Act, following the tragic deaths of so many innocent Black men and women. He is humble, honorable, genuine and a person of great conviction.

Chris is a man of action with a track record of success and collaboration. That’s what Delawareans need. That’s why I will be voting for him Sept. 15. I urge you to do the same!

Rep. Sean Lynn

D-Dover