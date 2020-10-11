Letter to the Editor: League provides voter information

Have you ever been surprised when voting to find a race on your ballot that you weren’t expecting? For example, Kent County has contested races this year for both clerk of the peace and register of wills. Are you prepared to make those choices?

The League of Women Voters’ online voter guide, VOTE411, is designed to help you vote confidently, knowing exactly what will be on your ballot. Whether you are voting in person or by mail-in or absentee ballot, visit vote411.org to learn about the candidates on your ballot before you vote. Simply enter your home address and click “Explore Now” under “Find What’s on Your Ballot.” You’ll be able to not only see all the races on your ballot but compare the candidates’ statements on the issues, in their own words, side by side.

In addition, LWV has been hosting informational sessions in Delaware to assist residents who are confused or fearful about voting in 2020. The general public is encouraged to attend (via web conference) the LWV voting information session hosted by the Bear Public Library on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. Registration is through the library’s LibCal system, and there is a registration link on the calendar page of the New Castle County League’s webpage at lwvncc.org.

Make use of these tools and seminars by the League of Women Voters of Delaware to help you vote safely and confidently in 2020.

Kim Wells

2020 VOTE411 Coordinator, League of Women Voters of Delaware

Newark