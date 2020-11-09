Letter to the Editor: Legion Auxiliary thanks veterans

The members of American Legion Family Posts throughout Delaware would like to express our sincere appreciation for the men and women who served in the U.S. armed forces.

Thank you for serving this great country. Thank you for protecting us. Thank you for the security we have and feel here at home. We know you sacrificed much for your country and all of us. And though you may no longer wear the uniform, we know you’re always on call to serve and protect the freedom and security of the United States of America.

We invite everyone to pause this Veterans Day, put out your flags with pride and make sure you seek out a veteran and say thank you for his or her service.

The American Legion and Auxiliaries across Delaware exist because of veterans. They are our veterans, but we have met and serve so many others in our communities. So on Veterans Day, we say, “Thank you for your service,” to our veterans — our husbands, wives, family and friends and to all those whom we have met or had the privilege to serve.

To learn more about the Auxiliary’s mission or to volunteer, donate or join, visit alaforveterans.org. Find the American Legion post closest to you. Join as a veteran or a son of a veteran or join the Auxiliary as a spouse of a veteran.

Murt Foos

chair, Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation

American Legion Department of Delaware

Lewes