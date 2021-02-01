Letter to the Editor: Legislation will end cannabis prohibition and its resulting harms

The U.S. House of Representatives passing the federal Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in November is an overdue first step in correcting the harms and dangers of the failed policy of marijuana prohibition.

The MORE Act will deschedule marijuana for adult use by removing it from the federal Controlled Substances Act, and recognize the medical value in cannabis, allowing legally conducted research and securing Delaware’s medical marijuana laws from federal interference. It will allow states to legitimize cannabis businesses, giving them full access to banking, credit and legal protections. It will be implemented by the newly created Cannabis Justice Office.

It cannot go unsaid that the failures of this prohibition have created unhealthy communities. This law will allow for expungements and record-sealing of cannabis convictions. It will reduce barriers, helping reintroduction into the community and also create reinvestment grant programs, health education, youth mentoring and legal aid. The bill includes provisions to ensure that state-legal, cannabis-related businesses will be eligible for Small Business Administration programs, such as the Microloan Program, which assists women, low-income, veteran and minority entrepreneurs and business owners.

I would like to thank Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., for being a sponsor of the MORE Act, House Resolution 3884 and for her courage to end the failed policy of prohibition.

Please contact Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., at (302) 573-6345 and Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., at (302) 573-6291 (the latter who supported legalization) and ask them to attach their names as sponsors of the MORE Act (Senate Bill 2227) in the U.S. Senate.

Let’s end the horrible, failed policy of cannabis prohibition.

John Sybert

Vice president, Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network