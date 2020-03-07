Letter to the Editor: Legislators’ support for conservation fund is appreciated

I want to thank Sen. Thomas Carper, Sen. Christopher Coons. and Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester for their support of the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

For over 50 years, LWCF has been a critical tool for preserving our country’s natural wonders. Delaware has received approximately $61 million in LWCF funds over the last 50 years, which has helped to protect beloved places like Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge and Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge.

The bipartisan legislation that the Delaware delegation is co-sponsoring would ensure LWCF receives the full $900 million authorized each year from federal offshore oil and gas revenues to conserve important landscapes for future generations.

Fully funding LWCF will not only be good for protecting Delaware’s natural spaces, it will help boost our economy, create jobs and increase tourism, all at no cost to the taxpayer. Senator Carper, Senator Coons and Representative Blunt-Rochester deserve credit for working to make full funding for LWCF a reality.

Allison Vogt

Interim Director of The Nature Conservancy in Delaware