Letter to the Editor: Let’s give them California
Jul 7th, 2020 ·
Finally, Delaware State News has printed a commentary by someone who is warning about BLM and antifa. Then you print an article by the AP praising the black national anthem.
What is next will the BLM want their own country carved out of the USA? Let’s give them California, Washington, and Oregon.
Andy Andrew
Frederica
