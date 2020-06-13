Letter to the Editor: Letter writer’s life is not like mine

I am so glad she is happy (“When you think about your life, what do you see reflecting back?” June 4), and it must be nice to walk on water. I do not know about her newsfeed, but I can guarantee it is not the ones that I read or watch as I scroll through the TV channels.

Her attempt to tell others who they should allow in their homes is another invasion into one’s home. This is an attempt to call you a racist because you might not agree with her when she doesn’t even know who your friends or acquaintances are.

Don’t fall for this holier than thou stuff.

Andy Andrew

Frederica