Letter to the Editor: Lofland staff deserves kudos

After reading article after article regarding the morbid statistics of long-term care facilities and COVID-19, I felt compelled to share some positive information regarding Lofland Park Center, a long-term care and rehabilitation center in Seaford.

I am the proud mother of a Lofland nurse. Because of the consistent and persistent supervision by knowledgeable nurses on isolation and infectious-disease techniques and a positive response by staff, the home was spared demise from this life-threatening disease, especially for people with co-morbidities.

Let’s recognize this facility and staff for their outstanding job.

Connie Walker

Georgetown