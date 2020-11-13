Letter to the Editor: Love one another: Wear a mask

I want to commend the state of Delaware for fining those who do not wear masks and who do not do the necessary things to protect their fellow Delawareans. It is totally disrespectful when we do not have consideration for each other.

Wear a mask; if you are comfortable not wearing a mask, then stay home. When you’re out in public, you should wear a mask to protect others, your fellow Delawareans, your fellow Americans. Let’s keep it real; let’s keep it safe; let’s make sure that we are acting in the interest of everybody’s safety. That is the right thing to do and the brotherly thing to do.

Let’s love one another by wearing a mask. Keep this fine, little state safe. Joe Biden set an example for us; let’s follow his lead.

Josephine Franco

Dover