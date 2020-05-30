Letter to the Editor: Memorial Day tribute 2020

On each and every Memorial Day weekend, it is each American’s patriotic duty to honor the sacrifices of all the men and women who have gone to fight for this great nation and didn’t return home.

And usually, the American Legion Post 17 family is quite active in getting that message out – by distributing poppies at stations all over town Saturdays in May and by hosting an important veterans’ parade and Memorial Day service at Post 17.

This year, we all did things differently. Through social media, television and radio, more citizens learned the significance of the red poppy and its ties to Memorial Day. Americans across the country respected the social distancing required by the COVID-19 pandemic, yet solemnly played taps and lit candles of remembrance to pay homage to the courage and sacrifice made by our nation’s heroes.

As president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 17 in Lewes, it is with great pride that I saw our community come together and remember all the men and women who have gone to fight for this great nation and didn’t return home.

And please, when you get the opportunity, remember always to face an American flag, place your hand over your heart and say with gratitude and pride, “Thank you for your service.”

Murt Foos

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 17 president

Lewes