Letter to the Editor: Mixed reviews for Medical Marijuana

It’s good to live in a state that recognizes that cannabis has medical usefulness.

My experience so far with Delaware’s Medical Marijuana Program has been a mixed bag. When there is actually product available, most of the Compassionate Care Centers have good quality flower. However, many dispensaries are struggling with staying stocked and were even before the pandemic hit. Patients need consistent access to the medicine that helps them!

Since the pandemic, there have been struggles with product availability, ridiculously low limits on how much product can be bought at once, and long lines and wait times. There are currently no places to sit while waiting outdoors, and this is problematic for disabled folks like myself.

And then there are the prices. I am a disabled person who cannot work, and $45 for an eighth of an ounce of cannabis is just too high. It’s a very big barrier to me and others like me to being able to get the medicine we need.

Delaware needs more licensed Compassionate Care Centers. There are only three providers in the whole state, and that is clearly not enough. I hope the people in charge will do the right thing and allow for the growth of the industry to meet the needs of the patients.

Jeannine Fishman

Dover