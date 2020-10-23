Letter to the Editor: More Democrat scare tactics

Sadly, in this morning’s paper in capitalized, bold, red letters, you state, “Veterans could suffer from ACA repeal” (Oct. 17). The Page 3 article, written by Mr. Matt Bittle and quoting those from a major “progressive political organization dedicated to veterans,” does nothing more than reiterate the Senate Democrats’ three-day spewing of scare tactics during Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings. No one knows how the judge will vote. Also, if anyone really listened to her responses, you would have understood her comments about the severability clause. However, the article never mentions any of that. Nonpartisan? I am not surprised at Sen. Tom Carper’s responses, but am by Maj. Gen. Frank Vavala’s comments.

Mr. Bittle, on the same page, writes about the state’s unemployment rate. Of course, he compares it to last year, making the numbers sound worse. Why couldn’t he have written about how much better it’s gotten since it hit 15.9% in May? At 8.2%, that’s a 48% decrease since May! To me, that’s great news.

It only gets worse. On Page 10, you insinuate, as the Democrats are, that Mr. Rudy Giuliani is a risk to Mr. Donald Trump — here comes Russia again! Unfortunately, many of the emails are proving to be authentic. Why aren’t your reporters camped on Joe Biden’s doorstep demanding, as they would of the president, that their questions concerning those emails be answered? Nonpartisan?

Lastly, and probably the most disturbing of all, is the article about long-term care centers and COVID-19. Again, why aren’t your reporters banging on the governor’s door asking why that situation still persists? How many more people have to die before someone starts asking hard questions? All Mr. Tim Mastro has done is mimic what the Division of Public Health (DPH) folks provided. Where is the hard reporting of asking why? Nonpartisan?

As I have previously said, Nov. 3 will be a turning point for the future of our Democratic republic.

Frank Daniels

Retired Colonel, U.S. Army reserve

Dover