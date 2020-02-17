Letter to the Editor: Mountaire should adopt BCC

I was excited to read that Mountaire is trying to focus on animal health by becoming One Health Certified. However, after researching what that actually means for chickens, it is clear that it is not meaningful animal welfare progress.

If Mountaire really wants to prioritize the health of its animals, they should adopt the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC). Every major animal protection organization in the U.S. agrees that this set of standards best addresses the welfare concerns of chickens. Unlike with the BCC, One Health allows for the use of chickens that have been bred to grow so fast that their bodies cannot support themselves, leading to pain, the inability to wal, and diseases.

More than 170 American companies have adopted the BCC, including Subway, Popeye’s, and Burger King. And major producers like Perdue have committed to supplying chicken that meets BCC standards. Since the One Health certification does not meet these standards, Mountaire won’t be able to supply chicken to hundreds of companies.

It seems to me that not only is the BCC the right thing to do for the health of the chickens, it is the right thing to do for the health of the business.

Wynne Hewitt

Wilmington