Letter to the Editor: Murray is candidate Delaware needs

Despite Delawareans having flattened the COVID-19 curve, Gov. John Carney continues to keep the state basically closed. His mandates dictate and regulate our daily lives, though the Department of Health and Social Services report dated Sept. 25, 2020, shows that Delaware had 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

John Carney’s policies have resulted in up to 30% of Delaware’s restaurants either closed or forced out of business. That is one of the reasons why I am supporting Julianne Murray as our next governor.

As a small business owner herself, she understands the real issues. Because she is not a career politician, she was not afraid to take on the Dover elites, taking John Carney to court over his shutdown policies. Julianne Murray supports our men and women in blue and Second Amendment rights and is pro-life.

It’s time Delaware gets a governor who is going to work for us. Julianne Murray is the candidate Delaware needs.

Debbie Nolan Reilly

Millsboro