Letter to the Editor: Murray would be dynamic fresh start

Julianne Murray has my vote for governor, because

• she’s a genuine people’s candidate, not a career politician;

• she stands with passion and strength for we “ordinary Delawareans”;

• she’s a small business owner (with a Delaware Small Business Bill of Rights plan); and

• she’s an intelligent solution finder and diligent worker who can succeed in her efforts to get beneficial results for the people she strives to serve.

The “same old, same old” isn’t working for us, so I hope you’ll join me in voting for a fresh and dynamic new start for Delaware with Julianne Murray for governor.

Karen Smiga
Frederica

