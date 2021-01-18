Letter to the Editor: ‘No’ vote begs the question: Is this the Delaware Way?

There is an old adage: All politics are local.

But there are moments in history when local politics intersect with national politics, and that moment came Jan. 14, when, in a single day of news, two men from Laurel were charged in federal court for their alleged involvement in the Capitol riot Jan. 6, and on the same day, all the Delaware Republican senators, except for Sen. Ernie Lopez, R-Lewes, voted against a joint resolution sponsored by Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach, “Honoring Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. for his service and dedication to the State of Delaware.”

A resolution is not a binding piece of legislation. Instead, it is a statement that lawmakers draft to honor acts of courage, distinguished service or significant holidays. The legislative archives are riddled with them. For example, resolutions were passed honoring first responders and Rosa Parks; another designated the week of May 19, 2019, as Migratory Shorebird Conservation Week.

And then, there is “Ronald Reagan Day.” Since at least 2006, every year, the Senate Republican caucus sponsors a bill to declare Feb. 6 as “Ronald Reagan Day,” and the Senate unanimously passes it — both sides of the aisle voting in unity. The Republican caucus is committed to honoring a man from California who was president 39 years ago, but when a Delawarean is elected to the highest office in the land as president of these United States, these senators — Gerald Hocker, R-Ocean View; Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown; Dave Wilson, R-Lincoln; Colin Bonini, R-Dover; Bryant Richardson, R-Seaford; and Dave Lawson, R-Marydel — did not find it judicious enough to vote “yes.”

House Concurrent Resolution 5 did not express any political agenda. The resolution was just over 460 words — the vast majority of those words detailed Biden’s public service career in Delaware. The last 53 words summed up the resolution: Its purpose was to honor “the significant and positive impact, during some of the most challenging circumstances, professionally and personally, we congratulate Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr, on his election as 46th President of the United States of America.”

Who did these senators represent in that moment they casted a “no” vote, especially in a state that overwhelming voted for Biden?

An elected official’s first and primary consideration when voting for any legislation or resolution is how it will impact or improve all Delawareans and not just the narrow vision of the loudest voices. Surely, at the very least, these six senators cannot credibly believe that a “yes” vote on this nonbinding “congratulatory” Biden resolution would seriously threaten the wellbeing of any of their constituents. How could it?

Ultimately, their “no” vote defines them more than their “yes” vote ever would have. Or is it possible that the six dissenting senators aligned themselves with the views of those Delawareans like the Confederate flag-carrying man and his son from Laurel and/or the people that boarded buses here in Delaware to travel to the Capitol to join in the rally? It begs the question: Is this the Delaware way?

Paulette Rappa

Millsboro