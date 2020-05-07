Letter to the Editor: On the 75th Anniversary of VE Day

He promised us only blood, sweat and tears,

The Battle for Britain would take many years.

Omaha, Utah, Juno, and Gold

The D-Day story has oft been told.

Italy, Germany, Naples, Bastogne,

Homesick boys, far from home.

Before the Bulge they’d been told

Of a horrible place called Buchenwald

But after the Bulge, and then they saw

Auschwitz, Birkenau and Dachau.

Then they knew why the war was fought

And at what price freedom is bought.

The Mighty Eighth and the Big Red One

Among the many who got the job done.

And legions more who fought and died,

Forever more shall be our pride.

John T. Reardon

Dover