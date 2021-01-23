Letter to the Editor: Our disagreement doesn’t have to include hateful rhetoric

You published the thoughtful letter of retired Col. Frank Daniels (“Where is our country headed?” Jan. 20). It raised valid concerns.

The hateful rhetoric directed at all who were in any way associated with, or voted for, Donald Trump and the efforts to cancel their voices is contrary to the American traditions of free speech, tolerance and fairness. It ignores the fact that Mr. Trump received millions of votes from citizens who neither endorsed nor approved of his methods or personal traits but who also could not support the policies and agenda of the Democratic Party. Fair-minded people can disagree with the direction in which it intends to take our country. That does not make them deserving of labels such as “Nazi,” racist, deplorable, White supremacist, etc., nor make their opinions irrelevant.

The Democrats now control both Houses of Congress and the presidency, and many of them seem hellbent on silencing dissent and establishing one-party rule. They seek to impose “the tyranny of the majority” our founders warned about on our citizens.

Americans who don’t believe that any party has all the right answers should be very concerned.

Ron Wohlust

Dagsboro