Letter to the Editor: Our kids are being held hostage

Jul 21st, 2020

Are European kids different? Most European schools resumed as early as April 15 (Denmark). Germany has alternated days. Thus far, it has gone really well.

Why, after many states are on a downward trend (hospitalizations and deaths), can’t our schools open, even if it is part-time? I’m sure the teachers’ union (much too powerful) is influencing this decision. Why can’t teachers be made “essential”? Our Walmart employees, grocers and municipal workers are deemed that.

Most Christian and private schools are planning on opening. I am so disappointed that dedicated teachers don’t speak up for themselves and their profession. It’s too sad.

Angie Emerson
Dover

