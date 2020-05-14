Letter to the Editor: Paying tribute to nurses

“Being on the front lines” has taken on new meaning during the COVID-19 crisis, but as nurses, the concept of front-line patient care is not new to us.

Pandemic or no pandemic, nurses of all types – advanced practice, OR, ER, PACU, ICU, OB, bedside – are the front-line providers who care for patients in their times of greatest need. For the women and men who comprise the community of nurses, patient care is more than a livelihood, it is an honor and privilege. It is a compassionate call to help others who cannot otherwise help themselves.

May 2020 is National Nurses Month, a time to celebrate these selfless providers. It is both ironic and appropriate that the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, a true infection control pioneer and the founder of modern nursing, was celebrated during the pandemic. “How very little can be done under the spirit of fear,” she once said. Truer words could not be spoken at this time.

In the spirit of this historic nurse leader, the Delaware Association of Nurse Anesthetists pays tribute to Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and nurses of every stripe. To all nurses, thank you for being there for your patients, staying true to your values, and remaining passionate in the face of fear. Patient care is our passion!

Barbara Evans, CRNA

President, Delaware Association of Nurse Anesthetists