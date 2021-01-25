Letter to the Editor: People’s Place thanks community

Reflecting on 2020, we can focus on the negative aspects, or we can ask ourselves what we can be thankful for.

Like so many others, People’s Place faced a multitude of difficult challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, and although we had to come up with creative new ways to continue serving our community, we were supported with graciousness and patience as we all had to figure out how to stay safe. Thank you for your understanding during the transition period and for being patient with us. We are grateful that our 10 programs, which offer a variety of mental health and social services, have continued without interruption for our clients and community.

We would also like to send our heartfelt thanks to the many individuals, groups, businesses and organizations that generously purchased gifts, gift cards or food items or gave monetary donations during the holiday season. Your contributions lifted the spirits and brightened the holidays for 230 children, young adults and families, and we cannot thank you enough. The kindness and generosity you showed to those in need is deeply appreciated, and watching the hundreds of smiles resulting from your giving is a gift in itself.

The People’s Place board of directors, Executive Team, staff and clients want to thank you again for your partnership and wish all a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year!

Kim Rigby

Manager of communications and donor relations

People’s Place