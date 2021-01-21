Letter to the editor: Phase 1B candidates should have been made aware

This is outrageous and completely unacceptable, as no notice of such vaccination opportunity was provided to those of us in Phase 1B who are at great risk of severe complications/death from COVID-19 infection.

Let’s try to “pretend” that COVID-19 is a health care emergency and react accordingly to get about 1.5 million doses out to Delaware citizens in six-plus weeks, not six-plus months.

Cut out the bureaucracy and give all of us a fair chance.

Appointments will go a long way to avoid having oversupply of the vaccines.

Don’t the residents of Sussex County deserve to have mass vaccinations, too?

Dan Cannon

Seaford