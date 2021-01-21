Letter to the editor: Phase 1B candidates should have been made aware

Jan 21st, 2021 · Comments: 0

This is outrageous and completely unacceptable, as no notice of such vaccination opportunity was provided to those of us in Phase 1B who are at great risk of severe complications/death from COVID-19 infection.

Let’s try to “pretend” that COVID-19 is a health care emergency and react accordingly to get about 1.5 million doses out to Delaware citizens in six-plus weeks, not six-plus months.

Cut out the bureaucracy and give all of us a fair chance.

Appointments will go a long way to avoid having oversupply of the vaccines.

Don’t the residents of Sussex County deserve to have mass vaccinations, too?

Dan Cannon
Seaford

