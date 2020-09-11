Letter to the Editor: Planet is depending on your vote

Primary and general elections will soon be upon us. At all levels of government, whoever gets elected will have great influence over what happens to environmental policy. All candidates should be examined for their attitudes and actions on these matters.

An extremely important example is the presidential election. Since taking office, President Donald Trump has inactivated 64 environmental protection rules and regulations and 34 more are in progress. These lost protections range across factors like air pollution, water pollution, toxic substances, animal protections, drilling and extraction in coastal waters, withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, etc.

All this affects us right here in Sussex County, both immediately and far into the future. This will be our legacy unless we use our votes to change it.

What are you going to do?

Jeanette Akhter

Selbyville