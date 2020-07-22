Letter to the Editor: ‘Poor lives matter’ more appropriate?

Sen. Chris Coons had an interesting commentary in the paper (“Delaware is speaking up, and we must listen,” July 12). I think it is more appropriate to discuss this subject as “poor lives matter” to properly understand the major resolutions to the problem.

In 1964, when 19% of our nation was under the poverty line, President Lyndon Johnson started his War on Poverty or Great Society. In the 56 years since, more monies have been spent on this effort than any other effort to affect a portion of our society since our country began. In 2018, 27.9% of the households in the U.S. made less than $35,000 annually, which certainly would not be considered middle class.

I would like to offer that the problem does not lie with mainstream America, but rather with our politicians at both the state and national level. Some of the reasons:

• When addressing poverty, why do a lot of states allow students to leave school at age 16 with no degree nor alternate way of making a living? This should immediately be changed, and all students should be required either a diploma or trade school certificate.

• What happened to the trade schools in most states? Now, many have become college-prep schools and compete for top students. They are also under the jurisdiction of the governor and political plums for jobs.

• In the state of Delaware, I believe almost 40% of the budget is for the poor, either with welfare, Medicaid or other benefits, plus the cost of the people required to maintain these numbers.

• Why the major effort to destroy the family in the country? The family was the bedrock of the tremendous growth since the country began.

• Minimum wage in most states is under $10 per hour, and nationally, it is $7.25 per hour, where it has been since 2009. All employees with a high school degree, GED diploma or higher should be paid more this this.

• In 1973, abortion was allowed and has become virtually on demand. If a country will not even protect its most vulnerable, is it any wonder that other life loses value?

• To specifically address Black America, while they make up 13.4% of the population, they have over 35% of abortions, per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Abortion Surveillance Report for 2015.” Additionally, about 65% of Black American babies are born into single-parent homes, according to KIDS COUNT.

• When the country had the draft, young people who served felt they were a stronger part of the nation. Today, that is questionable.

This is a partial list, but it was not controlled by mainstream America.

Our country is over $25 trillion in debt, which amounts to about $80,000 for every man, woman and child in America. Remember, this is only the national debt level and doesn’t include state debts, which are also a problem.

If the politicians we elected solved problems instead of debated them on national news each night, there may have been better news today.

Robert J. Frost

Lewes