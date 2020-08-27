Letter to the Editor: Postal Service needed during critical election

The U.S. Postal Service is required by the Constitution to serve everyone in the country and with uniform rates. It’s the only universal provider of mail service — it’s been a low-cost anchor for the mailing industry, helping to keep private mail service rates down.

A recent study found that, without the Postal Service, 70 million more Americans — especially in rural areas — would have to pay hefty surcharges for deliveries.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses — it relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operation.

On June 15, Louis DeJoy, a wealthy businessman who contributed more than $1.2 million to the Trump victory fund, became the new postmaster general. He is the first postmaster general in 50 years with no Postal Service experience.

DeJoy has launched a series of actions that will slow down and cripple postal delivery. Deteriorating service is already happening in some areas.

During this pandemic, a great many people will be voting by mail in the upcoming elections to reduce their risk of exposure to COVID-19. This is an immediate and critical reason to protect and strengthen our postal service, not to undermine it.

There’s a White House agenda to privatize and sell off the public Postal Service. They want to separate the service from the people.

Louis DeJoy was appointed to carry out this agenda. His actions reflect a contempt for the Constitution and the democratic ideals on which our country was founded.

The Postal Service is the most trusted federal agency in America, with an approval rating of more than 90%. It currently employs 640,000 staffers, many of whom are people of color and military veterans.

Don’t let Donald Trump and his toadies trash this venerable public service.

Michael Lawton

Ocean View