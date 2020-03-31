Letter to the Editor: Powerball price change

I read this morning that Powerball lottery officials in Iowa have decided to cut the lottery in half after the next winner of the present monies have been won.

Since the reason that the officials raised the cost of the lottery tickets a number of years ago was to increase the prize money, does that mean that they are going to lower the price of the tickets to reflect the lower prize money being offered? Does that mean that they are going to lower the odds of winning to reflect the lower prizes?

I ask this because lottery officials changed the odds and justified that move when they raised the amount of prize money offered. This sounds like a money grab by the Powerball lottery.

Richard Kepfer

Hartly