Letter to the Editor: Presidential debate difficult to watch

Oct 2nd, 2020 · Comments: 0

The first presidential debate was the worst-run debate I have ever watched. No control, and it was so difficult to hear or understand the responses!

I am so upset that I can’t even describe how bad it was!

Linda Myers
Smyrna

The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie