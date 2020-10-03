Letter to the Editor: Presidential debate difficult to watch

The first presidential debate was the worst-run debate I have ever watched. No control, and it was so difficult to hear or understand the responses!
I am so upset that I can’t even describe how bad it was!
Linda Myers
Smyrna
