Letter to the Editor: Questioning Biden’s Catholicism

During the Republican National Convention, Lou Holtz, retired football coach from the University of Notre Dame, made a speech during which he referred to Joe Biden as a “Catholic in name only.” During the next few days, there was an uproar and the president of Notre Dame, the Rev. John Jenkins, rushed to distance the university from the comments of Mr. Holtz. However, here’s why I agree with Lou Holtz.

For non-Catholics, it would help to learn a few facts about the Catholic religion. The Catechism of the Catholic Church contains the beliefs of the religion. What is important in this instance is that there are nine sins that will excommunicate a Catholic, and one of these sins is abortion. Excommunicate means to officially exclude someone from participation in the sacraments and services of the church. Sections 2270-2275 in the catechism address abortion. Paragraph 2270 reads, in part: “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person — among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.” Paragraph 2272 reads, in part: “Formal cooperation in an abortion constitutes a grave offense. The Church attaches the canonical penalty of excommunication to this crime against human life.” The Catholic catechism is available online for reading them in their entirety.

Between now and the election, you will see differing opinions regarding Joe Biden, a Catholic campaigning on the most pro-abortion platform ever in a presidential election. I read that Catholics make up 25%–27% of the electorate, so they are a major player. Remember, every Catholic who speaks out is subject to the same catechism. My purpose with this letter is not to tell anyone how to vote but to point out why abortion should be important to Catholic voters.

In 2001, I made a lapel pin with an aborted baby on an American flag with the words, “The Massacre of Innocence” (a pro-life movie). On top are the words, “Ask me, I speak for the unborn.” I’ve worn the pin almost every day since. It is important to know who we speak for, since I read our country has killed over 60,000,000 babies since 1973.

Robert J. Frost

Lewes