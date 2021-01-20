Letter to the Editor: Recent violence at the Capitol causes reader to ask ‘who are we?’

Our great nation has fought against extremism around the world since Day 1. We wonder how people in the Middle East could be so radicalized against Western culture. For centuries, they have been taught hatred against Christians and Jews.

Adolf Hitler convinced his people that they were the master race and that they should slaughter millions of Jews and others who opposed them. It is recorded history.

After watching what unfolded in our nation’s capital, I wonder, who are we?

In four short years, we have turned into what we have fought against since we broke with England.

With no evidence presented and claims of election fraud debunked by judges and election officials of both parties, we saw Donald Trump, his son and Rudy Giuliani stoke up a mob of supporters, then run back to the safety of the White House. Cowards.

I am a moderate Republican, having voted for one Democrat in my lifetime, Jimmy Carter in 1976. Today what scares me is this: Is what has been drawn out of some of us “who we are”?

America needs a reset. I did not vote for Joe Biden, yet Joe Biden being president is not the end of America. But what we witnessed in our nation’s capital recently could spell the end of the America that we thought we were.

Bob Skocik

Millsboro