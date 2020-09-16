Letter to the Editor: Reelections needed for Dewey’s financial recovery

Dewey Beach Town Council members Gary Persinger and David Moskowitz have shown excellent leadership in steering Dewey through this dangerous COVID-19 year.

They should be reelected to continue their efforts to keep our businesses strong and to carefully manage our budget, so taxes will not need to be raised to cover shortfalls.

Dewey elections should never been taken lightly. The composition of the council determines policy, and that directly impacts the financial health of the community and its livability for those of us who reside all or part of the year here.

This election not only impacts those issues, but it directly affects the extraordinary financial problems raised by the coronavirus, which will be with us well into 2021. Continuity of management has never been more important.

Joe Rothstein

Dewey Beach