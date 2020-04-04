Letter to the Editor: Refreshing good news
Apr 3rd, 2020 ·
At this time of so much bad news, it was refreshing to read about the rescue of the horse deep in mud (Delaware State News, March 29).
The pictures told the tale of a lot of concerned people working diligently together. I’m so glad they rescued the horse!
Bunnie Williams
Seaford
The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.
Related