Letter to the Editor: Remonstrance is historic event

On Sept. 21, 2020, history was made once again in the state of Delaware, but very few media outlets touched the subject.

George Sheppard of Sussex County prepared and delivered a petition of remonstrance to the clerk of the legislative body here in Delaware. The clerk made copies and delivered them to every one of the representatives’ mailboxes, as law required him to do.

This petition of remonstrance is a very rare event and has only happened a few times in the history of the state of Delaware. It also has only happened a few times in the United States of America throughout our history.

This is not about Republicans or Democrats. This is about the state of our constitutional republic and form of government. This remonstrance is an indictment against our governor for acts of a tyrant and for violating his oath of office. His No. 1 priority should be protecting our liberties and freedoms, so where’s the story in the media on George Sheppard’s petition of remonstrance? Or is baseball or football more important?

Bill Sharpe

Ellendale