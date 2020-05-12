Letter to the Editor: Renewable energy legislature draft deserves taxpayer scrutiny and input

Editor’s note: The following was also sent to Delaware Gov. John Carney.

Dear Gov. Carney: In SAFE’s letter of 5/27/19, we expressed concerns about “a move afoot” in the Delaware General Assembly to increase Delaware’s “renewable energy” targets (Renewable Portfolio Standard) and suggested a series of questions that should be considered.

To the best of our knowledge, there has been no follow-up on these questions. Nevertheless, an RPS bill has been drafted and it will reportedly be introduced when the coronavirus pandemic subsides and the General Assembly reconvenes.

The principal effects of the RPS bill would be in 2026 et seq., and some far more urgent issues (such as rebooting the state economy) will require the General Assembly’s attention. Accordingly, it would seem appropriate to sidetrack the bill pending a thorough evaluation of the renewable energy program and policy alternatives.

Applying a technique that has proven useful in other contexts, we would suggest that the evaluation process include a Blue Team/Red Team review. Several of our members and allies have expressed willingness to participate on the Red Team.

SAFE has questioned other Delaware energy policy proposals that didn’t turn out very well, notably including the Bloom Energy venture that almost everyone in the state now views as a costly blunder. Perhaps we are right again, and in any case what would be the harm in entertaining informed citizen input about this matter rather than relying exclusively on the judgment of purported “experts” (who are typically reluctant to explain their reasoning, let alone considering other viewpoints)?

For comprehensive discussion of this subject and links to underlying sources, please refer to the supporting on-line memorandum in our blog at secureenergy.org.

We would be pleased to meet with you to discuss the path forward if that would be helpful.

William Whipple III

President Secure America’s Future Economy