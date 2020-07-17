Letter to the Editor: Reopen for economic survival

Setting aside his political party, Democratic Gov. John Carney needs to abandon his seriously flawed, one-size-fits-all approach to reopening our Delaware economy in response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

While caution is advised for highly populated New Castle County, recent news reports for Kent County show that the positive tests, and more importantly, the deaths from the virus, have dwindled to near zero.

The Democratic governor of neighboring Pennsylvania has reopened its businesses on a county-by-county basis, so why can’t our career politician and first-term governor do the same?

Unless our governor is trying to destroy the small, independent businesses in the lower counties, it’s time to loosen the rules hostile to their continued survival, especially restaurants.

Case in point: The popular weekend breakfast buffet at the Smyrna Diner, a popular stop for beachbound travelers, is a critical revenue-generating event for that restaurant.

The Smyrna Diner, as a struggling, independently owned business, was eagerly anticipating the move from Phase 2 to a less restrictive Phase 3 over the Fourth of July weekend and throughout the remaining tourist season.

The hopes for relief by the owners of the Smyrna Diner, along with other Kent County restaurants, were needlessly crushed.

Gov. Carney: For the sake of the economic survival of our struggling Downstate businesses, please examine the facts and open Kent County now!

David C. Graham

Smyrna

EDITOR’S NOTE: David C. Graham is a 2020 Republican candidate for governor of Delaware.