Letter to the Editor: Richardson thanked on mail-in voting

As Independent voters with genuine concerns about the highly contagious COVID-19 virus, we greatly appreciate that our voting rights are upheld through the mail-in process.

We know of many voters who have not left their homes since March. Voting by mail allows them the freedom to express their voice in government representation. We applaud Sen. Bryant Richardson for his vote in favor of this process, for his stance to support all citizens’ freedom, and understand his frustration with Democratic leadership for failing to negotiate across the aisle for a compromise solution.

Voting is not a party platform issue, it is every citizen’s right. Change to our state political structure needs to start right now from the top down.

John and Stephanie Angelis

Seaford