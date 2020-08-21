Letter to the Editor: Richardson thanked on mail-in voting

Aug 21st, 2020 · Comments: 0

As Independent voters with genuine concerns about the highly contagious COVID-19 virus, we greatly appreciate that our voting rights are upheld through the mail-in process.
We know of many voters who have not left their homes since March. Voting by mail allows them the freedom to express their voice in government representation. We applaud Sen. Bryant Richardson for his vote in favor of this process, for his stance to support all citizens’ freedom, and understand his frustration with Democratic leadership for failing to negotiate across the aisle for a compromise solution.
Voting is not a party platform issue, it is every citizen’s right. Change to our state political structure needs to start right now from the top down.

John and Stephanie Angelis
Seaford

The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie