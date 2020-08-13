Letter to the Editor: Rocha is a leader Dover needs

It’s time, Dover. A new generation of leaders is stepping forward to address what I can only describe as a new generation of challenges.

Gerald Rocha has my full support and endorsement as one of those new leaders.

I have known Gerald for the past 20 years. Without hesitation, he is someone I trust to hold public office, to represent the interests of his constituents and to prepare the city to move forward again.

Gerald’s commitment to working in the Dover community has always been evident to me. He has shown his resolve on issues without flinching and, more importantly, while remaining respectful of all opinions and voices.

I am proud to endorse Gerald Rocha for the 1st District City Council seat. He is the type of new leader our city needs.

Tim Slavin

At-large councilman, Dover City Council