Letter to the Editor: Scarane ‘gets it, says what she means’

Roughly half of eligible Delawareans votes. What about the other half who don’t bother?

My sense is that many people don’t feel they have much of a stake in the outcome. They assume that most Delaware officials, regardless of party, will be loyal servants of big business. They believe that even the most obvious needs, such as universal access to health care, won’t be seriously on the agenda regardless of who wins. Few politicians better personify this “Delaware Way” approach than U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

But now, Coons has a for-real primary election opponent in Jessica Scarane. Scarane impresses me as a real Progressive, who gets it and means what she says. Recently she said: “Every single day, I talk to Delawareans who are drowning in student loan debt, can’t afford to see a doctor and are working two to three jobs just to keep a roof over their heads. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can guarantee every single person health care, housing, clean air and water and living wages. As senator, I’ll fight for Medicare for All, housing as a right, a Green New Deal, student loan forgiveness and a living wage of at least $15/hour, tied to cost of living.”

Scarane is, of course, up against a big-money Coons campaign and the national “corporate Democratic” establishment.

Scarane would make a difference in the Senate. She deserves the vote of every open-minded, registered Democrat.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Alan Muller

Green Delaware

Port Penn