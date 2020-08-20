Letter to the Editor: Scarane is the right choice

As an elected official who has served seven terms, I am often asked for my opinion of candidates vying for elected office. It would be presumptuous of me to try to define the sincerity of a candidate’s intentions, motives or ideals that motivate them. However, it is logical for me to examine the historical record of elected officials’ performances and positions and let the public know my appreciations or concerns.

Jess Scarane has demonstrated a commitment to putting public interest above special interests of powerful influencers who currently dominate the American government landscape.

Jess Scarane’s support for American working families is evidenced in her uncompromising backing of a $15-per-hour federal minimum wage, a repeal of the Taft-Hartley Act and refusal to accept corporate PAC money. We need a senator who will support working families.

Her belief is that health care is a human right, and she supports a “Medicare for All” policy that would dramatically lower health insurance costs and allow more families access to health care. We need a senator who believes in health care for all.

Jess Scarane won’t take a dime of PAC money from the pharmaceutical industry. We need a senator who will refuse money from Big Pharma that’s intended to influence her decisions.

Jess Scarane understands that climate change is a global crisis and that we must act aggressively. She supports a Green New Deal to remake our energy system and infrastructure, with the goal of divesting from fossil fuels by 2030.

I have always believed that the needs of the people should be paramount in all decisions by elected public servants. I believe that the public’s voice must be listened to and the public’s needs be fulfilled by all elected public servants. In Delaware and throughout America the preservation of the status quo has caused a rapid deterioration in serving the public need and I believe that the status quo must be challenged, changed and, in some cases, dismantled.

These are the issues of the highest importance to the public’s welfare, and the reasons I am endorsing Jess Scarane in the Democratic primary for Delaware’s U.S. Senate seat.

It is time to cast aside the special interests that wield almost all of the influence in America and Delaware. It is time to close the doors to the obscenely wealthy corporations and other special interests that have unfettered access to our elected officials. It is time to change the cycle of maintaining the status quo, which serves the special interests and hurts the least powerful among us.

I am urging all workers, their families, Delaware’s small business communities and every individual who is struggling to vote for Jess Scarane on Sept. 15.

It is time to elect Jess Scarane as our next U.S. senator.

Rep. John Kowalko

D-Newark