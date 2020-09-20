Letter to the Editor: SDARJ thanks local racial justice supporters

The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) sincerely thanks local businesses and organizations that contacted us to find out how they could support our proactive initiatives to promote racial justice.

These businesses and organizations came forward with generous contributions in the months since the tragic death of George Floyd and the public outcry for racial justice in America:

• Anchor Graphic Design.

• Bella Luna.

• Berkshire Hathaway Gallo Realty.

• Charles River Labs.

• Coral Cove.

• Dewey Beer Co.

• Dogfish Head Brewery.

• Factory Sports.

• Ryan’s Beach Shop.

• Schell Brothers.

• St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

• Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rehoboth Beach.

SDARJ’s mission to educate, inform and advocate for racial justice could not be more critical and timelier, given the serious challenges our country faces today. As a charitable, nonpartisan, secular organization, we invite other businesses and organizations in the area to join us as we proactively combat racial inequality. Please visit us at sdarj.org to keep up to date on our events, programs and initiatives. And like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sdarjde.

Charlotte King

Chair, Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice