In response to Danielle Coffield Smith’s letter (“When you think about your life, what do you see reflecting back?” June 4):

Danielle’s letter was very powerful and had many positive statements to improve racial relations within our communities and our nation.

However, I would like to suggest that her points be racial neutral. By that, I mean, it is a two-way street. Danielle’s request for self-reflection should have been requested of both blacks and whites.

John Sgro

Magnolia