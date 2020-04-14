Letter to the Editor: Senior centers provide reassurance and assistance

We’d like to say thank you to the staff at the Harrington Senior Center, 102 Fleming St., Harrington. Executive director Karen Crouse, activities director Karen Williams, transportation specialist Jim Eastman, and new receptionist Faith Moore have made such a dynamic team effort in aiding seniors with almost unlimited services to keep them well during the isolation of this terrible virus.

Though closed since March 16th, the staff continues to be at the center every day to help each member any way they can. They have continued their transportation service for medical appointments or shopping. If you are uncomfortable shopping outside your home, they will take “your order” and shop for you and deliver directly to your home.

Even if you had not been a member of Harrington Senior Center’s “Meals on Wheels” program in the past, you can receive a meal daily either by pick up at the center or to your home for only $5.

Karen has faithfully continued not only with the monthly newsletter but a weekly newsletter update as well, even while activities are temporarily cancelled. It’s her way of keeping in touch and letting members know their center is only a phone call away at 302-398-4224. “We are here to help you.”

And thank you, too, to Harvest Years Senior Center, 30 South Street, Camden, where the staff has been so helpful to our senior community in this time of distress. They are offering, on a limited basis, their Soup to Go Service. They also offer transportation services for seniors medical appointments and shopping with a reasonable $3 trip charge. Director Tom Bones says, “If you need a meal or any service,” please call 302-698-4285 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

It has been wonderful and so reassuring to many in the community who have been alarmed during this epidemic. Just want to say you are so appreciated. Thank you so much.

Jim and Grace Corcoran

Felton