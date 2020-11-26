Letter to the Editor: Shop locally Small Business Saturday

This year, more than ever, shopping locally for the holidays and the remainder of the year is critical to the future of the economy in Delaware.

Small Business Saturday, a national campaign, is set for Nov. 28, promoting the beginning of holiday shopping and the importance of supporting your local business community, and we’re excited to help celebrate this annual event. We hope you will shop Saturday, and continue shopping locally every opportunity you have.

At the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, we have been promoting not only shopping locally but also to shop early and shop safe.

It may seem easy to order gifts and other items online from nonlocal businesses; however, the attention and attention to detail you’re provided with when you support local businesses cannot be compared to clicking a button to some random site with people who process orders but do not provide the personal care that local business owners do.

Our members have been following COVID-19 protocols and working to keep customers, employees and themselves safe and healthy, so venture out and see what a great shopping experience you can find in your own hometown.

If you have concerns, you can call a local business and order items over the phone, or visit their website and social media page to find out what products and services local businesses offer.

Remember, local business owners are your neighbors, and we all have the same goal, to keep our business communities thriving even during these unprecedented times. So shop local, shop early and shop safe!

Jo Schmeiser

Executive director, Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford