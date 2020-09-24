Letter to the Editor: Shupe’s leadership shines during crisis

Over the last several months, amid the pandemic, the voters of Delaware have had the unique opportunity to experience a real-time experiment that tested the leadership of candidates running for political office. As a 9/11 survivor, I believe that it is these times of crisis that define an individual, and this year, over party lines, I will be voting for those who were on the streets helping their communities. That is why I am voting to reelect Bryan Shupe for state representative of the 36th District.

During this pandemic, he has consistently been there for residents by helping the Milford School District and the Food Bank of Delaware feed local children and families. He delivered food directly to people’s doors and helped feed homeless veterans at the Home of the Brave when they asked for help.

When small businesses and nonprofit organizations were ordered to close, Shupe met with owners and their staff to help prepare for the challenges ahead and plan ahead for reopening. He delivered personal protection equipment kits with masks and hand sanitizers to local businesses to ensure public health for workers and the public. He continued his effort to connect businesses with public and private resources as he held monthly Zoom calls with small business owners to discuss challenges and plans for reopening.

When families were out of work and residents could not reach the Department of Labor, Shupe helped dozens of moms and dads get the resources they needed overnight to help put food on the table and keep the lights on. He personally met with residents to help rewrite their resumes and connect them with available job opportunities.

I have known Bryan Shupe and his family for eight years, and this is nothing new for them. As a former mayor of Milford, he has a proven track record of increasing accessibility to quality health care through working with Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, increasing vocation workforce training to create local jobs and protecting our local residents as he created consumer- and fraud-protection programs in our city.

In this election, let’s remember those who helped our community when we needed it most. Let’s vote to reelect Bryan Shupe, a proven leader who truly works for our community, to the state House of Representatives.

Peggy Reilly

Milford