Letter to the Editor: Shutter schools until virus is understood
Jul 27th, 2020 ·
If M. Jane Brady has children, she will know that a mother’s instinct is to protect her child (“GOP to governor: It is time to open up Delaware,” July 14).
Opening the schools without good data is a big mistake. Little is known of the long-term effects of COVID-19 on adults or children.
Let’s play it safe.
Bunnie Gallagher Williams
Seaford
