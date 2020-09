I would like to thank Frank Daniels for his comment on my sign (which reads, “A vote for Joe is a vote for stupid!”) and his research on good old Joe (“Take a good look at Biden’s plans,” Sept. 14).

I’m almost 68 years old and have lived in Delaware all of my life (except three years in the Army). I had to live through Biden’s 50-so years in office. More people should take a better look at Joe.

Good job, sir.

Ronald T. Sawyer

Dover