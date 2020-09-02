Letter to the Editor: Signage needed to alert drivers

As a parent who lost her son in a Nov. 25, 2019, traffic accident due to a distracted driver who was speeding, I feel more needs to be done to alert traffic to a signal ahead and to reduce speed in very congested areas.

Roadway signage with flashing lights (similar to U.S. 13 south at Uncle Willie’s in Dover) could help with the volume and speed. Several areas with heavy traffic could benefit from this type of sign alerting drivers to reduce speed and that there is a signal ahead.

Impaired drivers need to serve jail time that includes mandatory programs, loss of driving rights and stiff fines. Many think it won’t happen to them, and a slap on the wrist is their ticket to drive impaired again.

Patti Smith

Dover