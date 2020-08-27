Letter to the Editor: Some are legislating in bad faith

To the people of the state of Delaware:

Most, if not all, our political representatives are incompetent, through a lack of education pertaining to the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and are unqualified to hold their positions of emoluments in our government. They need to attend a seminar or an educational course before they can actually perform their job requirements, as defined in the Constitution of the United States of America.

Right now, in the state of Delaware, our legislators are legislating in bad faith, which equates to fraud, and fraud nullifies all contracts and agreements. One example I can give you is that we have members in both the judiciary and legislative bodies of government, who are holding two emoluments of authority, which is a conflict of interest and a direct violation of the Constitution. That means every piece of legislation that they have been involved with has been created through bad faith and fraud, and fraud negates all contracts!

If we want better representation in our government here in Delaware, we must make sure that our legislators and representatives are edified and qualified to hold those positions.

Bill Sharpe

Ellendale