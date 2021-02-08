Letter to the Editor: State should be helping parents manage education during pandemic

Editor’s note: The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney and various legislators.

I am writing about what the Delaware General Assembly or executive branch has done to help parents manage their children during the last 11 months of the pandemic. While parents have completely bailed out the schools to educate our children — i.e., done half the work, virtual/hybrid education, etc. — we still must pay full school and state taxes. We get absolutely no state tax credit for spending three to four hours per day and weekends to supervise the education of our young children — yet the state is “supposed” to be fully responsible for the public education of our children. How is that?

Moreover, parents must still go to work to pay bills, especially if they are essential employees. It is not incumbent on public/private employers to accommodate parents. But we can’t put our kids in day care because they are closed for fear of COVID-19 infection. Are parents to quit their jobs to stay at home all and every day?

I guess it is only if you have young children that you can identify with this problem.

It has been 11 months, and as far as I know, the state has done nothing to help parents manage their children during this time. Yet we, not the state, are held completely accountable for our children, and the state bears no responsibility to hold parents accountable to the laws, policies and schooling compliance. I can assure you that probably three-quarters of parents are having to think and act “outside the box” to make it work, no thanks to the state.

I understand that the Democratic Party, which controls all branches in Delaware, is supposed to help the people. For 11 months, I have not seen any ideas (not even technological) or any new or less restrictive laws or policies from the Democratic Party to help parents provide care for their children. I think next term, perhaps my family will be voting straight Republican to see what they have to offer.

Todd Morrow

Smyrna